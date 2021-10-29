PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PREKF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.