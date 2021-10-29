Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE:PD opened at C$55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.11. The stock has a market cap of C$743.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

