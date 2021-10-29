Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.68

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 1429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

