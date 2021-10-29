PRIA Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005403 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $229,508.96 and approximately $139.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00234615 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

