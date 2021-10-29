Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.