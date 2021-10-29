Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

