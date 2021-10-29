Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.