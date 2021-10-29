Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

