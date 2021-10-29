Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE PLD opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

