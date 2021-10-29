ProShare Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chimerix by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.