ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.