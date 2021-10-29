ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.