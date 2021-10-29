ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

