ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTK opened at $5.03 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

