ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 335,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,743 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $18.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.