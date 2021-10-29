Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 894,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.