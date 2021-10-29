Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,540. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.