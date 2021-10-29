Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

