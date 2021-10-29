PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 617.6% in October

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 617.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

