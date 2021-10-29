PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

