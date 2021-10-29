PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $37.93. 631,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,772. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $70.82.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.