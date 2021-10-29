Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 23,140 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,312,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,529,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 199,543 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

