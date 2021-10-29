Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.79 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,381,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

