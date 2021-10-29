Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

