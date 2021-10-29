Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 847,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,439,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

SYF opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

