Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,404 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $75,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

