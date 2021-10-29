Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $335.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

