Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,315 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,746,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,653 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

