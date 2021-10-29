Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,993 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $353.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

