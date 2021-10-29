Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $181,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,595. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

