Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,021,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 128,173,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,595,734. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

