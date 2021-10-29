Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,021,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 128,173,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,595,734. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
