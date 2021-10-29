Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.95. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.