Putnam Investments LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

