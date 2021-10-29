Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 42,544 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,891,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

