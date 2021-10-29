Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 41,166 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.55.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.03 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

