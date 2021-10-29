Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.75 million and the lowest is $4.09 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $22.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $22.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

PXS traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.83. 257,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.