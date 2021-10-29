Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

