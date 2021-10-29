Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITC. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITC opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.