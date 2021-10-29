Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

