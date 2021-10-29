Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

