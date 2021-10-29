Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.74 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

