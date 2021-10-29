Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.74 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

