Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Team, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Team in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Team has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Team by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

