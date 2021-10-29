Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.55 on Thursday. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

