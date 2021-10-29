Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

