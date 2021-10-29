Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Profound Medical Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

PROF stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.