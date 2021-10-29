Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 776.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 220.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.