Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Lifted by William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $23.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $21.42. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $99.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,780.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,541.09. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,844.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

