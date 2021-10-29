Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Cut by Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Park National has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

