Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after buying an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.