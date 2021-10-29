Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $333.03 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,031.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.